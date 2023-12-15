15 December 2023
EN

"Gabala" was defeated, "Araz-Nakhchivan" vs "Sabah" - LIVE

Azerbaijan football
News
15 December 2023 15:43
"Gabala" was defeated, "Araz-Nakhchivan" vs "Sabah" - LIVE

Two more games of the XVII round will be held today in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that "Sabail" will challenge "Gabala" in the first match of the day.

The match is important for both teams. The hosts are hoping for a victory in order not to fall far from the leaders and to get out of the state representative "black streak".

In the "Araz-Nakhchivan" - "Sabah" match, the runners-up seem to be lucky. If the representative of Baku wins, he will be ahead of his opponent. However, it is not an exception that the surprise team of the championship "Araz-Nakhchivan" won points.

It should be noted that in the first game of the tour, "Kapaz" drew 1:1 with "Turan Tovuz".

Azerbaijan Premier League
Round XVII
December 14 (Friday)
13:00. "Sabail" - "Gabala" - 3:0
Goals: Yadin Lugasi, 18, Ilkin Kirtimov, 52 (own goal), Alexander Ramalingom, 60 ( pen.)
Red card: Samuel Tetteh, 35
Chief referee: Rauf Jabarov

Head coach: Shahin Diniyev

3 p.m. "Araz-Nakhchivan" - "Sabah" - 0:0
Chief referee: Farid Hajiyev
"Araz-Nakhchivan" ;: 12. Christian Avram, 6. Vadim Abdullayev, 39. Tural Bayramli, 3. Turan Manafov, 2. Abdulla Rzayev, 29. Vanderson Melo, 23. Nuno Rodriguez, 14. Micho Kuzmanovic, 4. Igor Ribeiro, 8. Ismail Azzaui, 27. Numan Kurdic (k)
Head coach: Azer Bagirov
Head coach: Murad Musayev
"Dalga Arena"

N

Clubs

G

V

Draw

D

B-D

P

1

Qarabag

16

11

2

3

42-14

35

2

Zira

16

8

5

3

13-8

29

3

Neftchi

16

7

4

5

19-15

25

4

Sumgayit

17

6

6

5

18-23

24

5

Sabail

16

6

5

5

23-26

23

6

Araz-Nakhchivan

16

6

5

5

17-16

23

7

Sabah

16

6

4

6

25-19

22

8

Turan Tovuz

16

4

4

8

25-27

16

9

Kapaz

17

3

5

9

11-27

14

10

Gabala

16

3

2

11

11-29

11

Scorers: Olavio Juninho ("Qarabag") - 12 goals, Alexander Ramalingom ("Sabail") - 7, Leandro Andrade ("Qarabag"), Otto John ("Turan Tovuz") – both 6 goals

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

“Gabala" was defeated, "Sabah" lost again - VIDEO
17:37
Azerbaijan football

“Gabala" was defeated, "Sabah" lost again - VIDEO

Two more games of the XVII round were held today in the Azerbaijan Premier League
Elmar Bakhshiyev felt bad and did not come to the press conference: "The team came to the game with no spirit"
16:59
Azerbaijan football

Elmar Bakhshiyev felt bad and did not come to the press conference: "The team came to the game with no spirit"

"We will try to get the team out of this situation."
Tahir Gozel: "Qarabag spirit played a role in achieving the historic result"
15:13
Azerbaijan football

Tahir Gozel: "Qarabag spirit played a role in achieving the historic result"

He appreciated the historical success of the representative of Aghdam
"Qarabag" for the first time, 100 percent score from "Bayer" and longing for points "Hacken"
13:52
Azerbaijan football

"Qarabag" for the first time, 100 percent score from "Bayer" and longing for points "Hacken"

"Azerbaijani champion won the necessary victory to take the second place in group H."
A Working Group has been established for deciding the candidates for the position of head coach of the national team - NAMES
13:42
Azerbaijan football

A Working Group has been established for deciding the candidates for the position of head coach of the national team - NAMES

General opinions were exchanged at the meeting
Gurban Gurbanov will not say "no" to Kady.
11:28
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov will not say "no" to Kady.

Kady Borges defended the honor of "Qarabag" in 2021-2022

Most read

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held
13 December 15:50
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held in Shuvalan Heavy Athletics Center
Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO
12 December 18:46
Other

Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria Dimitar Iliev
The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO
12 December 17:58
Other

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO

Dimitar Iliev, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria, who is visiting our country, was also among those who visited the Alley of Honor
Our weightlifter was 8th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO
13 December 11:22
Weightlifting

Our weightlifter was 8th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO

The Grand Prix of weightlifting continues in Doha, the capital city of Qatar