"Gabala" was defeated, "Araz-Nakhchivan" vs "Sabah" - LIVE

Two more games of the XVII round will be held today in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that "Sabail" will challenge "Gabala" in the first match of the day.

The match is important for both teams. The hosts are hoping for a victory in order not to fall far from the leaders and to get out of the state representative "black streak".

In the "Araz-Nakhchivan" - "Sabah" match, the runners-up seem to be lucky. If the representative of Baku wins, he will be ahead of his opponent. However, it is not an exception that the surprise team of the championship "Araz-Nakhchivan" won points.

It should be noted that in the first game of the tour, "Kapaz" drew 1:1 with "Turan Tovuz".

Azerbaijan Premier League

Round XVII

December 14 (Friday)

13:00. "Sabail" - "Gabala" - 3:0

Goals: Yadin Lugasi, 18, Ilkin Kirtimov, 52 (own goal), Alexander Ramalingom, 60 ( pen.)

Red card: Samuel Tetteh, 35

Chief referee: Rauf Jabarov

Head coach: Shahin Diniyev

3 p.m. "Araz-Nakhchivan" - "Sabah" - 0:0

Chief referee: Farid Hajiyev

"Araz-Nakhchivan" ;: 12. Christian Avram, 6. Vadim Abdullayev, 39. Tural Bayramli, 3. Turan Manafov, 2. Abdulla Rzayev, 29. Vanderson Melo, 23. Nuno Rodriguez, 14. Micho Kuzmanovic, 4. Igor Ribeiro, 8. Ismail Azzaui, 27. Numan Kurdic (k)

Head coach: Azer Bagirov

Head coach: Murad Musayev

"Dalga Arena"

N Clubs G V Draw D B-D P 1 Qarabag 16 11 2 3 42-14 35 2 Zira 16 8 5 3 13-8 29 3 Neftchi 16 7 4 5 19-15 25 4 Sumgayit 17 6 6 5 18-23 24 5 Sabail 16 6 5 5 23-26 23 6 Araz-Nakhchivan 16 6 5 5 17-16 23 7 Sabah 16 6 4 6 25-19 22 8 Turan Tovuz 16 4 4 8 25-27 16 9 Kapaz 17 3 5 9 11-27 14 10 Gabala 16 3 2 11 11-29 11

Scorers: Olavio Juninho ("Qarabag") - 12 goals, Alexander Ramalingom ("Sabail") - 7, Leandro Andrade ("Qarabag"), Otto John ("Turan Tovuz") – both 6 goals

Idman.biz