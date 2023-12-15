An interesting video of Gurban Gurbanov was released: "Tomorrow at 1:30 p.m...." – VIDEO

An interesting video of Gurban Gurbanov, the head coach of "Qarabag", who advanced to the playoffs for the first time in the European League, has been released.

Idman.biz informs that the 51-year-old experienced specialist, who traditionally congratulated his team after the victory, thanked his players for making the first official in Azerbaijan football after a hard fight.

He said that in the meeting with "Hacken" it was "Qarabag" who thought on the field, fought well and fought: "I am happier because of you. You have grown a step further. We became a bigger player, a team. We will be even stronger in the future."

It is interesting that the architect of Azerbaijani football, who congratulated his players at night after defeating the Swedish representative, did not give the team a rest. He called the team to prepare for the base tomorrow (today - ed.) at 13:30.

It should be noted that "Qarabag" defeated "Hacken" with a score of 2:1, retained the second place in the group and qualified for the playoffs.

Idman.biz