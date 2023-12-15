Rovnag Abdullayev: "Qarabag" made us all happy by achieving another historic success

"Qarabag, which has successfully represented our country in European Cups for 10 years in a row, made us all happy by achieving another historic success."

Idman.biz reports that AFFA president Rovnag Abdullayev said this.

He congratulated the "Qarabag" club on the occasion of qualifying for the playoffs of the UEFA European League. Abdullayev said that the Agdam club represents our country in the international arena by being ahead of well-known and well-established clubs in Europe: "I believe that the qualification of "Qarabag" to the play-offs of the second prestigious club tournament in Europe will contribute to the future development of the country's football. On behalf of the football community, I congratulate "Qarabag" on its qualification to the playoffs of the European League, its players, coaches and technical staff, management, fans, and everyone who contributed to this success. I wish you success in the playoffs of the UEFA Europa League."

