The opponent of "Qarabag" will be determined on December 18 - POSSIBLE OPPONENTS

The opponent of "Qarabag", which has advanced to the UEFA Europa League playoffs, will be determined on December 18.

Idman.biz reports that in the draw in Nyon, Switzerland, the third place in the UEFA Champions League group and the second place in the UEFA Europa League group will compete against each other.

The event will start at 16:00 Baku time. "Qarabag" will meet with one of the 8 teams that finished third in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Possible opponents of the team are "Galatasaray" (Turkiye), "Benfica", "Braga" (both Portugal), "Lance" (France), "Milan" (Italy), "Young Boys" (Switzerland), "Feyenoord" (Netherlands). ) and "Shakhtar" (Ukraine).

It should be noted that the playoff games will be held on February 15 and 22, 2024.

Idman.biz