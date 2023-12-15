15 December 2023
EN

The head coach of "Hacken": "I will watch the game of "Qarabag" from now on" - INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan football
News
15 December 2023 00:44
The head coach of "Hacken": "I will watch the game of "Qarabag" from now on" - INTERVIEW

"I congratulate Qarabag. It was a great experience for us to play against them. They qualified for the playoffs."

Idman.biz reports that Per-Mathias Hogmo, head coach of "Hacken", said this.

He commented on the game in which they lost 1:2 to "Qarabag" within the group stage of the European League in Baku. The coach of the Swedish representative said that he will continue to watch the game of the Azerbaijani champion: "We wanted to win. But the goal in the first 45 seconds was unexpected for us. After that, we couldn't fix anything. This match was a great experience for us."

- The match against "Qarabag" is your last match in this post. What can you say about it?

- I was the coach of this club for 2 and a half seasons. "Hacken" won the cup. It has been a successful year for us. We sold our players at a high price. I will leave here with great love.

- Musa Gurbanli, son of Gurban Gurbanov, plays in the Swedish team. Do you know about this?

- He plays in my previous team. I watch your games. If he participates in all the matches from January, he can show his potential.

- If you fought against "Qarabag" in a different way, could you have won? Or would you still leave the game in defeat?

- We played evenly in the first game. We fought equally in this match. "Qarabag" players have European experience. That's why it's a little difficult for them to gain strength.

- You analyzed the opposing team well. How do you think "Qarabag" will play after that?

- "Qarabag" has strong players in the attack and in the center. Therefore, they can play well against strong teams. There will be a draw. It remains to be seen who will be the opponents. "Qarabag" has a lot of experience and it shows in this game.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

Related news

The opponent of "Qarabag" will be determined on December 18 - POSSIBLE OPPONENTS
00:54
Azerbaijan football

The opponent of "Qarabag" will be determined on December 18 - POSSIBLE OPPONENTS

The opponent of "Qarabag", which has advanced to the UEFA Europa League playoffs, will be determined on December 18
Rovnag Abdullayev: "Qarabag" made us all happy by achieving another historic success
00:51
Azerbaijan football

Rovnag Abdullayev: "Qarabag" made us all happy by achieving another historic success

"Qarabag, which has successfully represented our country in European Cups for 10 years in a row, made us all happy by achieving another historic success."
"Qarabag" advanced to the playoffs of the European League - VIDEO
00:22
Azerbaijan football

"Qarabag" advanced to the playoffs of the European League - VIDEO

The group stage of the Europa League has been concluded today
Kenny Sayef left Neftchi
14 December 23:05
Azerbaijan football

Kenny Sayef left Neftchi

"Neftchi" parted ways with midfielder Kenny Sayef
Agil Abbas: "Hacken" has nothing to lose, so..."
14 December 14:23
Azerbaijan football

Agil Abbas: "Hacken" has nothing to lose, so..."

MP Agil Abbas told Idman.biz
Yuri Mathias: "Qarabag" will win 2:0, and Juninho will score the goals
14 December 14:22
Azerbaijan football

Yuri Mathias: "Qarabag" will win 2:0, and Juninho will score the goals

"I want Qarabag to win the European Cup today"

Most read

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held
13 December 15:50
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held in Shuvalan Heavy Athletics Center
Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO
12 December 18:46
Other

Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria Dimitar Iliev
Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team
12 December 15:50
Azerbaijan football

Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team

"It doesn't matter if the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team is international or local. Various names are possible." Gjoko Hadzievski, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO
12 December 17:58
Other

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO

Dimitar Iliev, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria, who is visiting our country, was also among those who visited the Alley of Honor