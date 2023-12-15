The head coach of "Hacken": "I will watch the game of "Qarabag" from now on" - INTERVIEW

"I congratulate Qarabag. It was a great experience for us to play against them. They qualified for the playoffs."

Idman.biz reports that Per-Mathias Hogmo, head coach of "Hacken", said this.

He commented on the game in which they lost 1:2 to "Qarabag" within the group stage of the European League in Baku. The coach of the Swedish representative said that he will continue to watch the game of the Azerbaijani champion: "We wanted to win. But the goal in the first 45 seconds was unexpected for us. After that, we couldn't fix anything. This match was a great experience for us."

- The match against "Qarabag" is your last match in this post. What can you say about it?

- I was the coach of this club for 2 and a half seasons. "Hacken" won the cup. It has been a successful year for us. We sold our players at a high price. I will leave here with great love.

- Musa Gurbanli, son of Gurban Gurbanov, plays in the Swedish team. Do you know about this?

- He plays in my previous team. I watch your games. If he participates in all the matches from January, he can show his potential.

- If you fought against "Qarabag" in a different way, could you have won? Or would you still leave the game in defeat?

- We played evenly in the first game. We fought equally in this match. "Qarabag" players have European experience. That's why it's a little difficult for them to gain strength.

- You analyzed the opposing team well. How do you think "Qarabag" will play after that?

- "Qarabag" has strong players in the attack and in the center. Therefore, they can play well against strong teams. There will be a draw. It remains to be seen who will be the opponents. "Qarabag" has a lot of experience and it shows in this game.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz