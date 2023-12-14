14 December 2023
14 December 2023 07:25
CL: 1 penalty and 4 yellow cards from Aliyar Aghayev - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani referee arbitrated the game of the Champions League group stage.

Idman.biz reports that Aliyar Aghayev, a FIFA referee, provided justice in the match between "Srvena Zvezda" and "Manchester City".

The match in Belgrade ended with a 3:2 victory for the visiting team. Aghayev, who managed the match at a high level, gave a penalty on the goal of "Srvena Zvezda" in the 85th minute. He showed 3 yellow cards to the hosts and 1 to the visitors.

It should be noted that Aghayev was assisted by Zeynal Zeynalov and Akif Amirali. The fourth referee of the match was Elchin Masiyev.

Idman.biz

