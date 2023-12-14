Samuel Gustafson: "We want to get our first victory in the group"

"We go to all games to win. Tomorrow we will face "Qarabag" with high determination. We want to win our first victory in the group."

Idman.biz reports that these words were said by the captain of the Hacken team, Samuel Gustafson.

The young captain, who attended the press conference before the game against "Qarabag" in Baku in the VI round of the European League, said that the mood in the team is high: "Our head coach always motivates us. The morale in our team's camp is high. "Qarabag" has many strong players. Whether they are local football players or internationas, we can talk about them positively. Mainly, I can name Marko Jankovic. He has great experience."

It should be noted that the match between "Qarabag" and "Hacken" will start tomorrow at 21:45.

