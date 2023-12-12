Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team

"It doesn't matter if the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team is international or local. Various names are possible."

Gjoko Hadzievski, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The specialist who trains the "Hajar" club of Saudi Arabia is a supporter of the employment of a local specialist in the vacant position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team. The North Macedonian, who led the main team to 3 games in 2007, named several coaches for this position: "Internationals who have come to the team so far have scored 5-7 points, maximum 10 points. But in the current situation, there is no need for a foreign coach in the national team, there are very good Azerbaijani coaches. Among them, the names of Gurban Gurbanov, Rashad Sadygov, Arif Asadov, Nazim Suleymanov and others can be mentioned.”

It should be noted that the AFFA Executive Committee decided not to renew the contract with Gianni de Biasi, the Italian head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, on November 22.

