"Araz-Nakhchivan" international: "By saying this, I am not insuring us for an unsuccessful result"

The last game with "Zira" was difficult. We knew this would happen in advance."

Numan Kurdic, the captain of "Araz-Nakhchivan" told Idman.biz while commenting on the match (1:1) with "Zira" in the XVI round of the Azerbaijan Championship.



The Bosnian defender said that they had a decent fight against the team that was fighting for the leadership: "Although it was difficult for us, the fans watched an interesting and competitive game. Both teams could win, it seemed realistic for both sides. At this moment, every point gained is valuable."

Kurdic also spoke about the own goal in the last minutes of the game against "Sabail" in the 15th round. The 24-year-old football player, who deprived his team of 2 points, said that his team played better in that match: "There were different opinions about this goal. Of course, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but I would never knowingly do something like that. Because it would be to the detriment of me and the team. But in football, sometimes you face such a situation. This is not the first case. I was very upset, so I apologized to my teammates. Because we deserved to win in that game. It's a pity that we missed 2 points with an own goal in the last seconds."

According to Numan, a difficult match awaits them against "Sabah" in the 17th round: "Sabah" is the best in the league after "Qarabag". In saying this, I am not insuring us for some unfortunate outcome. We also have a real chance to win or draw. Although we opened the score in the first period, we could not prevent the opponent from scoring and in the end the points were split in half. This time we will do our best to win a positive result. I believe in my teammates."

It should be noted that the match between "Araz-Nakhchivan" and "Sabah" will start on December 15 at 15:00.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz