The number of Internationals in "Neftchi" has been announced

The number of internationals of "Neftchi" in the history of Azerbaijan championships has been announced.

Idman.biz reports with reference to the club's television that 149 foreigners played in the team.

93 of these players are European in origin. The largest number of internationals were recruited from Russia to the "Black and White" team. 12 players of this country defended the honor of "Neftchi". 11 football players from Georgia and 8 from Ukraine played in the capital club.

It should be noted that Rezuan Mirzov, who currently plays in the team, is a citizen of Russia.

Idman.biz