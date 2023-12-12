12 December 2023
"Egnatia" won 1 point and maintained its leadership

12 December 2023 10:56
Azerbaijani football player Vusal Isgandarli started his next game in Albania.

Idman.biz reports that he was included in the starting team of "Egnatia" in the 16th round of the championship.

On the trip, the match with "Teuta" ended with a score of 2:2. Having fallen behind twice, Vusal's team managed to gain one point. "Egnatia" scored the equalizing goal in the 90th+7th minute. Isgandarli was on the field for 45 minutes and was replaced at halftime.

It should be noted that "Egnatia" is ranked 1st in the tournament table. Isgandarli's team is 3 points ahead of its nearest follower.

