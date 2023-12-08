The time of the next matches of the Azerbaijani championship has been determined

The schedule of the second round of the Azerbaijan mini football Championship has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the matches will be held in 2 days. On December 12, "Siyazan" will host "Aznur", "Dinamo Ganja" will host "Dirchalish", "Baku" will host "Ateshgah Surakhani" and "Absheron" will host "Real Baku."

4 more matches will take place on the second day of the match. "Baku Fire" will face "Odlar Yurdu", "Zira" will face "Veteran", Turan will face "Inter" and "Galaxy Shusha" will face "Sumgait."

It should be noted that the meetings will be held at the Baku Tennis Academy.

Idman.biz