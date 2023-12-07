Great start from Afran Ismayilov's team - PHOTO

The first round of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that 4 matches were held on the second game day of the first round.

Debutant "Inter", founded by Afran Ismayilov and made up of former members of the Azerbaijan national team, defeated "Sumgayit" with a score of 4:2. 24 goals were scored in 4 matches.

Azerbaijan Championship

1st round

December 6

"Inter" - "Sumgayit" - 4:2

"Dinamo Ganja" - "Siyazan" - 4:3

"Zira" - "Odlar Yurdu" - 4:1

"Dirchelish" - "Aznur" - 1 :5

It should be noted that on the first day "Birbasha Baku" beat "Absheron" 5:1, "Real Baku" beat "Ateshgah Surakhani" 4:3, "Turan" beat "Galaxy Shusha" 4:2, and "Veteran" beat "Baku Fire". " with a score of 7:1.

Idman.biz