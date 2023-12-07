Great start from Afran Ismayilov's team - PHOTO

7 December 2023
7 December 2023 10:14
The first round of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that 4 matches were held on the second game day of the first round.

Debutant "Inter", founded by Afran Ismayilov and made up of former members of the Azerbaijan national team, defeated "Sumgayit" with a score of 4:2. 24 goals were scored in 4 matches.

Azerbaijan Championship
1st round
December 6

"Inter" - "Sumgayit" - 4:2
"Dinamo Ganja" - "Siyazan" - 4:3
"Zira" - "Odlar Yurdu" - 4:1
"Dirchelish" - "Aznur" - 1 :5

It should be noted that on the first day "Birbasha Baku" beat "Absheron" 5:1, "Real Baku" beat "Ateshgah Surakhani" 4:3, "Turan" beat "Galaxy Shusha" 4:2, and "Veteran" beat "Baku Fire". " with a score of 7:1.

