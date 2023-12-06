"Qarabag" was fined for entering the field by outsiders

The next meeting of the AFFA Disciplinary Committee was held.

Idman.biz reports that at the meeting, violations of the rules that occurred in the XV round of the Azerbaijan Premier League were discussed and a legal evaluation was given to them.

"Turan Tovuz" - "Sumgayit" game, the club was fined 700 manats because 5 players of the home team received yellow cards.

In the match between "Kapaz" and "Sabah", 4 players of the youth team were punished with yellow cards, so they lost 700 manats to their club.

In the match between "Qarabag" and "Gabala", the Aghdam representative will pay a fine of 800 AZN for entering the field after the end of the match.

Idman.biz