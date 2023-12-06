6 December 2023
EN

Siyasat Asgarov: "We will try to show continuity of this successful result"

Azerbaijan football
News
6 December 2023 09:51
Siyasat Asgarov: "We will try to show continuity of this successful result"

"In the previous game, we secured the leadership of the group. After the match against the Cypriot national team, it was difficult to get the players to tune in to the game."

Idman.biz informs that Siyasat Asgarov, the head coach of the women's football team of Azerbaijan, said this.

The coach of the national team, which won 1:0 against the Faroe Islands in the last game of the League of Nations, said that the opponent paid more attention to defense. Askerov connected this with the big defeat of the visiting team in the last match: "The opponent's big defeat in the last match made him approach the game with us more seriously. So to speak, he defended more and tried to score goals in counterattacks. The first part was difficult for us. Although we had several chances to score. After the break, we were able to create the game plan we wanted and score the winning goal. We had 5 wins and 1 draw in the group. I thank each member of the team for the results achieved. We will try to continue this successful result. More difficult opponents and more difficult games await us in the B League. We want to take the games in the B League seriously and win the maximum result."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team took the first place in the group in the C division of the League of Nations, having collected 16 points in 6 games.

Idman.biz

Related news

PHOTO REPORT of the victory of the Azerbaijan national team
11:20
Azerbaijan football

PHOTO REPORT of the victory of the Azerbaijan national team

The match ended with a 1:0 victory of Azerbaijan national team
Zaur Ramazanov: "Neftchi" and "Araz-Nakhchivan" are similar- INTERVIEW
10:17
Azerbaijan football

Zaur Ramazanov: "Neftchi" and "Araz-Nakhchivan" are similar- INTERVIEW

Veteran football player Zaur Ramazanov's interview to Idman.biz website

Former football player of Azerbaijan: "I will not refuse the offer of the Ukrainian national team" - INTERVIEW
09:25
Azerbaijan football

Former football player of Azerbaijan: "I will not refuse the offer of the Ukrainian national team" - INTERVIEW

Emil Mustafayev, the 22-year-old midfielder of the "Polesye" FC, gave an interview to the Ukrainian press

Azerbaijan finished the League of Nations with victory
5 December 21:22
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan finished the League of Nations with victory

The Azerbaijan national team of women's football players played the last game within the UEFA Nations League group stage yesterday
Injury uptade on Agabala Ramazanov: Doctors will decide when he will return to the field
5 December 17:37
Azerbaijan football

Injury uptade on Agabala Ramazanov: Doctors will decide when he will return to the field

The situation of "Sabail" player Agabala Ramazanov has been clarified
Nazlijan Parlak "We will write history again with the national team, I believe in it" - INTERVIEW
5 December 11:36
Azerbaijan football

Nazlijan Parlak "We will write history again with the national team, I believe in it" - INTERVIEW

The interview of Nazlıcan Parlak, the footballer of the Azerbaijan national team, who plays at "Galatasaray", to the Idman.biz

Most read

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale
5 December 09:48
World football

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale

A stake sale will be confirmed between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United next week
Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO
5 December 15:32
World football

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO

Leao is in the symbolic team
The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO
4 December 13:55
Other

The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO

At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded with medals, certificates and prizes
Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship has will be held
3 December 16:04
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship has will be held

The tournaments will start on December 10