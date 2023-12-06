Siyasat Asgarov: "We will try to show continuity of this successful result"

"In the previous game, we secured the leadership of the group. After the match against the Cypriot national team, it was difficult to get the players to tune in to the game."

Idman.biz informs that Siyasat Asgarov, the head coach of the women's football team of Azerbaijan, said this.

The coach of the national team, which won 1:0 against the Faroe Islands in the last game of the League of Nations, said that the opponent paid more attention to defense. Askerov connected this with the big defeat of the visiting team in the last match: "The opponent's big defeat in the last match made him approach the game with us more seriously. So to speak, he defended more and tried to score goals in counterattacks. The first part was difficult for us. Although we had several chances to score. After the break, we were able to create the game plan we wanted and score the winning goal. We had 5 wins and 1 draw in the group. I thank each member of the team for the results achieved. We will try to continue this successful result. More difficult opponents and more difficult games await us in the B League. We want to take the games in the B League seriously and win the maximum result."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team took the first place in the group in the C division of the League of Nations, having collected 16 points in 6 games.



