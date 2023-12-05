5 December 2023
EN

Injury uptade on Agabala Ramazanov: Doctors will decide when he will return to the field

Azerbaijan football
News
5 December 2023 17:37
Injury uptade on Agabala Ramazanov: Doctors will decide when he will return to the field

The situation of "Sabail" player Agabala Ramazanov has been clarified.

According to the information given by the player's brother Zaur Ramazanov to Idman.biz, he continues his treatment at home.

The former football player of our team said that the condition of Agabala Ramazanov, who lost consciousness in the match against "Turan Tovuz" in the 12th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, has improved: "They did an MRI on his head and the doctors said that everything is going well. He will be re-examined in January next year. I will not be able to give any exact information about when he will return to the square. It will depend only on the decision of the club or his doctor."

It should be noted that in the 45th minute of the "Turan Tovuz" match on November 3, "Sabail" captain Agabala Ramazanov collided with an opponent and fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital after receiving first aid.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Related news

Nazlijan Parlak "We will write history again with the national team, I believe in it" - INTERVIEW
11:36
Azerbaijan football

Nazlijan Parlak "We will write history again with the national team, I believe in it" - INTERVIEW

The interview of Nazlıcan Parlak, the footballer of the Azerbaijan national team, who plays at "Galatasaray", to the Idman.biz
Emreli remained in reserve again, "Dinamo" returned from the trip with 3 points
4 December 23:55
Azerbaijan football

Emreli remained in reserve again, "Dinamo" returned from the trip with 3 points

"Dinamo" Zagreb won the Croatian Championship
Gurban Gurbanov: "The points difference can cause the players to rest on laurels"
4 December 23:01
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "The points difference can cause the players to rest on laurels"

"We got three very important points. The players suffered a lot. The score can deceive us. But the game didn't turn out exactly as we thought and wanted."
"Qarabag" increased the point difference to 4 - VIDEO
4 December 22:07
Azerbaijan football

"Qarabag" increased the point difference to 4 - VIDEO

The 15th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League was concluded today
Kevin Medina will not be able to play for at least 3 months, he will be operated abroad
4 December 18:47
Azerbaijan football

Kevin Medina will not be able to play for at least 3 months, he will be operated abroad

The situation of "Qarabag" player Kevin Medina has been clarified
UEFA President: "It is absurd to hold the World Cup in winter"
4 December 17:44
Azerbaijan football

UEFA President: "It is absurd to hold the World Cup in winter"

"Also, it creates an overload in the calendar"

Most read

The European Gymnastics Congress was held in Bulgaria
2 December 21:21
Gymnastics

The European Gymnastics Congress was held in Bulgaria

On December 1-2, the Congress of European Gymnastics (EG) was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria
The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale
09:48
World football

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale

A stake sale will be confirmed between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United next week
The EURO-2024 draw has been made: Turkiye vs Portugal - GROUPS
2 December 22:19
World football

The EURO-2024 draw has been made: Turkiye vs Portugal - GROUPS

The draw for the 2024 European Football Championship final round was made today
The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO
4 December 13:55
Other

The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO

At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded with medals, certificates and prizes