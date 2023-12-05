Injury uptade on Agabala Ramazanov: Doctors will decide when he will return to the field

The situation of "Sabail" player Agabala Ramazanov has been clarified.

According to the information given by the player's brother Zaur Ramazanov to Idman.biz, he continues his treatment at home.

The former football player of our team said that the condition of Agabala Ramazanov, who lost consciousness in the match against "Turan Tovuz" in the 12th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, has improved: "They did an MRI on his head and the doctors said that everything is going well. He will be re-examined in January next year. I will not be able to give any exact information about when he will return to the square. It will depend only on the decision of the club or his doctor."

It should be noted that in the 45th minute of the "Turan Tovuz" match on November 3, "Sabail" captain Agabala Ramazanov collided with an opponent and fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital after receiving first aid.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz