Azerbaijani athlete becomes second in Georgia

Tbilisi Marathon 2024 was held in Georgia.
Azerbaijani athlete Anna Yusupova also stood out in the marathon, Idman.biz reports.
She showed a result of 1:24:37 in the half-marathon run. With this indicator, Yusupova took the 2nd place.
