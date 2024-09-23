23 September 2024
EN

Azerbaijani athlete becomes second in Georgia

Athletics
News
23 September 2024 13:20
15
Tbilisi Marathon 2024 was held in Georgia.

Azerbaijani athlete Anna Yusupova also stood out in the marathon, Idman.biz reports.

She showed a result of 1:24:37 in the half-marathon run. With this indicator, Yusupova took the 2nd place.

