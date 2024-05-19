19 May 2024
Azerbaijani athlete won gold in Poland

Azerbaijani athlete Anna Skydan won a gold medal in the weightlifting competition held in Khojuv, Poland.

Idman.biz reports that she showed a result of 73.25 meters.

Skydan took the highest place on the podium at the silver level tournament of "World Athletics" dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Polish athlete Janusz Kusosinski. Our representative left Italian Sara Fanti (71.97 m) and Polish Anita Wlodarczyk (71.16 m) behind.

It should be noted that Skydan will represent Azerbaijan at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

