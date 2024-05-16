16 May 2024
Summer Azerbaijan Championship will give license points to Paris-2024

Athletics
News
16 May 2024 15:02
Summer Azerbaijan Championship will give license points to Paris-2024

The Summer Azerbaijan Championship will be organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation.

Idman.biz reports that about 140 athletes representing Baku and different regions of the republic will compete in the competition to be held on May 17-18 at the stadium of ASAPES.

The national championship, in which the leading members of our national team will participate, will be important in terms of collecting rating points for the license to the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The inauguration ceremony of the Azerbaijan championship will be held on May 17 at 17:00.

Idman.biz

