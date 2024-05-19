19 May 2024
EN

Archery competition among photographers - PHOTO

Archery
News
19 May 2024 11:55
Archery competition among photographers - PHOTO

On the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, an archery competition was held among photographers.

Idman.biz reports that the training was organized at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports.

It was carried out by the initiative of the Azerbaijan Photography Federation and "Gilavar" Photo Club Public Union, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Archery Federation.

About 60 photographers from male and female teams competed in the competition.

In the end, those who took the top three places in the men's competition were given a 2-day vacation coupon at the Sports Olympic Complexes. In the women's category, the winner of the first place was presented with a holiday coupon, and the second place winners were presented with valuable gifts.

It should be noted that the main goal of the competition is to develop the sport of archery and ensure mass participation.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Related news

The winners of the National Championship have been determined - PHOTO
16 October 2023 00:09
Archery

The winners of the National Championship have been determined - PHOTO

The National Archery Championship have been concluded

Most read

End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO
17 May 10:26
Football

End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO

Jurgen Klopp immortalized his last moments together with all Liverpool staff
How much the Olympic Games benefits the host?
16 May 17:15
Olympics 2024

How much the Olympic Games benefits the host?

Centre de droit et d'économie du sport published a report related to this topic
Ukraine national players for EURO-2024
17 May 17:10
Euro 2024

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024

The head coach of the national team, Sergey Rebrov, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament
FIFA plans to give coaches the right to request VAR
17 May 11:04
Football

FIFA plans to give coaches the right to request VAR

"We want to improve and develop VAR"