Archery competition among photographers - PHOTO

On the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, an archery competition was held among photographers.

Idman.biz reports that the training was organized at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports.

It was carried out by the initiative of the Azerbaijan Photography Federation and "Gilavar" Photo Club Public Union, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Archery Federation.

About 60 photographers from male and female teams competed in the competition.

In the end, those who took the top three places in the men's competition were given a 2-day vacation coupon at the Sports Olympic Complexes. In the women's category, the winner of the first place was presented with a holiday coupon, and the second place winners were presented with valuable gifts.

It should be noted that the main goal of the competition is to develop the sport of archery and ensure mass participation.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz